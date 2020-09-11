AAP AFL

Roughead sees good in Saints’ AFL season

By AAP Newswire

St Kilda v West Coast - AAP

St Kilda mentor Jarryd Roughead says the 2020 season will be viewed internally as a positive step for the developing group, regardless of whether they qualify for the AFL finals.

The Saints blew a huge chance to sew up a top-eight spot when they were overrun by an undermanned and injury-hit West Coast on Thursday night.

The loss left St Kilda needing a win over Greater Western Sydney in round 18, or other results to fall their way, to feature in the finals for the first time since 2011.

Former Hawthorn champion Roughead believes the lessons learned throughout the turbulent campaign will hold the Saints in good stead into the future.

"It's not ideal that we've lost three of the last four, but in saying that, you can still learn a fair bit from this year," Roughead said on Friday.

"In a sense, it might help them grow into the future from little hard moments in their careers.

"They're growing together and learning how to win.

"Yes, as a Saints fan, it would be not ideal if we miss out, but at the same time, it's probably still a positive year for St Kilda footy club."

Roughead watched the defeat to the Eagles on television while based in the AFL's Gold Coast quarantine hub and admits the Saints "shot ourselves in the foot" with poor foot skills.

"We've got no one else to blame but ourselves," he said.

"If we win, we take care of that and are in (the finals).

"We'll sit back and watch the Giants tomorrow (Saturday) and then get ready for Friday."

Roughead, who took on a development and leadership role with the Saints after retiring as a player at the end of last year, has been keeping a watchful eye on Saints midfielders Dan Hannebery and Jade Gresham in the quarantine hub.

The pair have been training alongside Geelong superstar Gary Ablett and Richmond duo Shane Edwards and Bigoa Nyuon.

Gresham (back) has been ruled out for the rest of the season but Hannebery is eyeing a finals return after completing his rehabilitation from hamstring surgery.

"Watching him today ... he didn't look out of shape out here with those two boys (Ablett and Edwards) who have been going at a fair clip for a while now," Roughead said.

"It's good to see that he's putting his hand up to want to play and get there."

