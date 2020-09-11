AAP AFL

AFL to have first night grand final

By AAP Newswire

Gabba - AAP

1 of 1

This year's AFL grand final will be the first to be held at night.

On Friday, the AFL confirmed the 2020 decider, to be held at the Gabba on Saturday, October 24, will begin at 6.30pm local time - 7.30pm AEDT.

AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said the start time accommodated broadcasters and pre-match entertainment, while also factoring in daylight savings times for fans around the country.

With shorter quarters this year, Auld expected the grand final to be wrapped up and the 2020 premier to be crowned just before 10pm AEDT.

"Historically a really special part of grand final day is the build-up and anticipation, and we want to ensure we can share the electricity and atmosphere of the night with as many people as possible around the country," he said.

"A night grand final is sure to be a fantastic spectacle for both the fans in stadium and the millions watching around the country and overseas."

The AFL grand final has traditionally been held at 2.30pm Melbourne time.

Latest articles

Finance

Myer’s $172m FY loss, more stores to close

Department store group Myer has reported a full-year loss of $172.4 million amid the pandemic and will continue to close stores in preference for online trade.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Booming Amazon to fill 33,000 US jobs

Amazon says it has 33,000 open corporate and tech roles in the United States and will hire thousands of hourly workers in its warehouses and delivery systems.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Luxury giant LVMH cancels deal for Tiffany

LVMH says its $US14.5 billion ($A20.1 billion) plan to take over Tiffany, scheduled to close on November 24, has been cancelled.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL investigating Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire