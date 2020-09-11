AAP AFL

Lions’ Berry cleared of serious injury

By AAP Newswire

Jarrod Berry - AAP

Brisbane midfielder Jarrod Berry's AFL finals assault is back on track after scans cleared him of a serious shoulder injury.

The in-form 22-year-old was a casualty in his side's big win over Gold Coast on Wednesday, damaging his shoulder when slung to the ground in a tackle.

The club allayed concerns of long-term injury on Friday, confirming scans indicated a return was likely before next month's finals series.

Berry had surged into arguably career-best form and shapes as a key finals figure given his hard edge and silky skills.

He will miss Sunday's clash with Sydney though, along with fullback Harris Andrews (hamstring) and defender Brandon Starcevich (concussion).

Half-forward Linc McCarthy played through a corked thigh and is a chance to feature in Cairns against the Swans.

