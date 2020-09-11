Captain axed as GWS make eight changes

GWS have made a staggering eight changes for their most important game of the AFL season, asking Toby Greene to lead the team against Melbourne after sensationally dropping captain Stephen Coniglio.

Coniglio was appointed skipper in the aftermath of the Giants' loss in the 2019 grand final.

The midfielder's leadership and patchy form have been talking points throughout an underwhelming 2020 for GWS, who cling to eighth spot on the ladder.

The Giants, whose run of four consecutive finals appearances is at major risk of ending, have now dumped their captain for a clash with 10th-placed Melbourne that coach Leon Cameron has dubbed "our first final".

Sam Jacobs, Jye Caldwell, Jackson Hately and Lachie Ash have also been axed after a shock loss to last-placed Adelaide, while Aidan Corr (ankle), Bobby Hill (managed) and Jake Riccardi (managed) were enforced omissions.

Fit-again stars Zac Williams and Josh Kelly headline the inclusions.

Jack Buckley, the son of North Melbourne chairman Ben, will debut.

The Demons have called up Neville Jetta, Charlie Spargo and Mitch Brown in place of injured defender Michael Hibberd plus Braydon Preuss and Toby Bedford.

Matt de Boer, the other leading candidate to captain GWS, described Greene as a fantastic leader and backed the fiery forward to "really spark the group"

"Toby's passion and will to win is really infectious," de Boer said on the eve of his 200th game.

"His footy IQ is through the roof.

"It was a little bit of a shock (to learn Coniglio was dropped) ... everyone's certainly on notice.

"We know we haven't been playing our best football, but write us off at your peril."

De Boer revealed Coniglio's classy words after his dumping.

"The first thing he said to me was 'how great is it that it's your 200th'. That's an insight into the champion Stephen is and will continue to be," the former Fremantle utility said.

"We're probably not helping him enough."

GWS assistant coaches Lenny Hayes and Brad Miller told players on Friday morning they were leaving the club at the end of this season because of family reasons.

Cameron confirmed Coniglio's demotion in the same meeting, explaining it was simply a matter of picking the best possible team.

"Stephen is the first to admit that his form hasn't been where he, and the club, want it to be," Cameron said.

"We absolutely back him in to get back to his best sooner rather than later."

Demons coach Simon Goodwin, whose side have also been horribly inconsistent this season, hoped for a "big response" after losses to Sydney and Fremantle.

"A disappointing five days in Cairns," Goodwin said.

"We aspired to play finals at the start of the year but we can't look at that, we've got to look at what we can do this week."