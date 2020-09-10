AAP AFL

Saints stay bullish about AFL finals hopes

By AAP Newswire

Saints - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten knows Thursday's 15-point AFL loss to an undermanned West Coast was an opportunity missed for the club to end their finals drought.

The Saints could have secured their first finals berth since 2011 with a win over the Eagles but now have a massive last home-and-away fixture against Greater Western Sydney to determine their fate.

The round 18 match is basically a win-and-you're-in situation for either team.

Having sat inside the top-eight since round four, Ratten is confident his team still has the belief to secure a finals berth.

"The good part about all this is the ball's in our court," Ratten said.

"We don't have to rely on anyone.

"It's up to us and we spoke about that after the game we just need to do what we have to do."

The Giants and ninth-placed Western Bulldogs are both one game behind the Saints with two to play.

GWS play Melbourne on Saturday while the Bulldogs play struggling Hawthorn on Sunday.

Ratten also dismissed concerns his team might be struggling with the weight of expectation given the club's long wait for finals football.

"We've put ourselves in a spot where we can sort of be close to it but we're not guaranteed," he said.

"Huge game for us coming up but I don't think it's been weighing on the blokes' minds."

Latest articles

News

Pandemic blows Edinburgh dream

Corowa siblings Dylan and Tegan Forge were supposed to be performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this month celebrating the 70th anniversary of the event. However, the world-famous event, which would have run from August 7 -29, was...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Top speakers for MDA topics

The 2020 Murray Darling Association’s annual, three-day video conference with a star-studded line-up of 26 guest speakers is to be held on September 14, 15 and 16. “The program includes presentations from an impressive line-up of speakers...

Robert Muir
News

Water testing underway

Progress continues on the Corowa aquatic centre complex with the 50-metre pool filled for waterproof testing late last week. Hines Construction site manager Simon Green said the testing was important to check for leaks within the structure and allow...

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL investigating Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire