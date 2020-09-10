Crows’ Mackay unsuccessful at AFL tribunal

AAP AFL
Crows’ Mackay unsuccessful at AFL tribunalBy AAP Newswire
Adelaide midfielder David Mackay's exemplary record has failed to save him from being suspended for the first time in his 229-game AFL career.
The Crows veteran, through club lawyer Andrew Culshaw, unsuccessfully argued his "unblemished" record should see his one-match ban downgraded to a fine.
Mackay was reported for making forceful front-on contact with GWS tagger Matt de Boer in Adelaide's 12-point upset victory over the Giants on Tuesday.
The tribunal on Thursday night agreed with match review officer Michael Christian's grading of the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.
Culshaw told the jury the incident was "not some sort of off-the-ball thuggery" and Mackay made a genuine attempt at going for the ball.
"He is a slight man, with a slight build. There was no meaningful follow through," Culshaw said.
The unheralded Mackay debuted for Adelaide in 2008 and had never been reported or fined during that time.
The 32-year-old will miss Adelaide's clash with Carlton on Sunday as the Crows chase a third straight victory.