Crows challenge Mackay’s one-match AFL ban

Adelaide are appealing midfielder David Mackay's one-match AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact with Greater Western Sydney tagger Matt de Boer.

The tribunal will sit on Thursday night to hear Mackay's case, who will miss Sunday's clash with Carlton at Metricon Stadium if the charge isn't overturned.

The incident during the Crows' upset 12-point victory over the Giants on Tuesday night was classified as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

The unheralded Mackay has played 229 games for Adelaide since debuting in 2008.

He has been a solid contributor for the Crows during their tumultuous season that will likely result in the club's first wooden spoon.

