‘Cooked’ Kreuzer calls it quits from Blues

Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer has called time on his AFL career, with the 2007 No.1 draft pick mentally "cooked" after years of battling injuries.

The 31-year-old's announcement comes on the same day his former teammate, the Blues' 2006 No.1 draft pick, Bryce Gibbs also called it quits.

Adelaide announced Gibbs would play his final AFL game against his former club on Sunday, while the low-key Kreuzer says he "leaked" his retirement information to avoid extra attention.

"I gave it everything. Would've been nice to keep going but I'm cooked," Kreuzer told Carlton teammates.

"The mind can't do what the body wants to do anymore. It would've been good to stick around because I really believe we're going somewhere."

Between 2005 and 2007, Carlton had three consecutive No.1 selections - Marc Murphy, Gibbs and Kreuzer.

While Murphy is expected to play on next year with the Blues, Gibbs and Kreuzer will finish up after 14 and 13 years respectively.

Gibbs is retiring a year before his Adelaide contract was due to finish in 2021.

"The Carlton Football Club gave me the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood dream and I cannot thank them enough," Gibbs said.

"It was home for 11 years and the club shaped me into the person I am today, and I'll be forever grateful for everything they have done for me.

"I have given my all in 14 seasons at the top level and I'm looking forward to playing against some of my lifelong friends one final time."

Gibbs played 231 games and kicked 137 goals for the Blues, winning the John Nicholls Medal in 2014 and finishing top five in the Blues' best and fairest in eight of 11 seasons at Carlton.

He unsuccessfully sought a trade to hometown club Adelaide at the end of 2016, before ultimately joining the Crows at the conclusion of the following season.

Gibbs played all 22 games in 2018 and was fourth in Adelaide's club champion awards but fell out of favour to play just 12 games in 2019 and two this year.

The injury-plagued Kreuzer played 189 games and booted 94 goals for the Blues over 13 seasons but has been absent since the season restart with a serious foot injury suffered in round one.

The 31-year-old had rejoined the Blues in their Queensland hub after previously returning to Victoria for treatment on his foot.

With youngster Tom De Koning emerging this year and former Hawk Marc Pittonet proving an inspired recruit, the Blues have found ruck depth in Kreuzer's absence.

Despite retiring, he will remain in Queensland with the team until the Blues' season ends.

Kreuzer was Carlton's prized No.1 pick in the 2007 draft, taken as a priority selection ahead of close friend and future Richmond captain Trent Cotchin.

Despite dealing with injuries throughout his career, Kreuzer was a popular player among Blues supporters due to his work rate and athleticism.

His best season came in 2017, when he finished third in Carlton's best and fairest and was named in the 40-man All Australian squad.