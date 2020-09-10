Neale flicks finals switch as Lions lift

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has questioned the attention Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale received as he burst back to form in a win over Gold Coast on Wednesday.

The Lions midfielder was a unanimous Marcus Ashcroft Medal winner for best in ground in the 45-point hiding of the Suns at the Gabba.

After a hot start to the season Neale conceded post-game that he "needed to get a wriggle on" and his coach thought he'd done just that with two games to play before finals.

But Fagan was quick to add his star man finished the game with "lots of bruises and scratches on his body".

"He's been a bit grumpy the last few weeks with his form; that's him though a true professional and very proud man," he said.

"I thought he bounced back brilliantly and played a super game, with a lot of attention I might add.

"He's got a lot of bruises and scratches on his body, I'll say that ... he gets a lot of attention a lot of the time because he's a really good player, but that's okay if it's fair attention."

While Fagan said his side's win was "emphatic" he argued tight wins over top-eight opponents St Kilda and Collingwood in previous weeks had been just as impressive.

The spark was undeniable in Charlie Cameron and Dayne Zorko though, while Eric Hipwood, Cameron Rayner, Daniel Rich and Hugh McCluggage all stepped up when Jarrod Berry (shoulder) and Brandon Starcevich (concussion) left the game.

Second-gamers Jack Payne and Keidean Coleman also showed they were up to the task in positive signs as Fagan attempts to plug the leaks ahead of finals.

"We set the scene early with our pressure and hunt and it was relentless all night despite he fact we lost a few soldiers early," Fagan said.

"Eric Hipwood's been terrific the last few weeks with his form."

Rayner earned the ire of Fagan when he played on and missed a simple shot that would have given him a career-high four goals.

Rayner was quick to apologise to his coach, who hopes he won't make the same mistake twice.

"I was a bit dirty when he took that shot but he was dirty on himself ... I wasn't sure how we'd run the game out," Fagan said.

"I think he'll learn ... all those things are good for you, to make those mistakes and learn form them, that's how you become good or great."