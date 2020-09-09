Lions blitz Suns in AFL despite Berry blow

An explosive first quarter has blasted Brisbane past Queensland AFL rivals Gold Coast, but the win was again dampened by injury to a key man.

The Lions' 13.10 (88) to 6.7 (43) victory at the Gabba moved them to second (12-3) for the season with two rounds to play before finals.

Brisbane ball magnet Lachie Neale (33 disposals, 19 contested possessions) was back to his dominant best to claim the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for best on ground.

His dominance came despite close attention from the Suns, with a testy Brisbane coach Chris Fagan making a point of the "bruises and scratches on his body" post game.

Victory came without injured All-Australian fullback Harris Andrews, who could be joined on the sideline by in-form midfielder Jarrod Berry.

Berry hurt his shoulder when slung to the turf in the second term, while goal sneak Linc McCarthy corked his thigh but battled on and emerging defender Brandon Starcevich (concussion) was also a first-half casualty.

All three are all-but certain to miss Sunday's clash with Sydney in Cairns, Fagan hopeful Berry's self-diagnosis holds up.

"Fingers crossed it's made a two or three-weeker, not a season-ender," the coach said.

"He's convinced me his shoulder is pretty good but they're tough these boys and all they want to do is play."

Second-gamer Jack Payne impressed with four first-quarter marks on Suns key forward Ben King as he filled Andrews' big shoes.

But Berry's potential absence in the Lions' engine room another is headache for Fagan, who was this week adamant they have the depth to cover their key defender.

Captain Dayne Zorko (two goals) kicked the game's first goal inside 30 seconds, with Cameron Rayner twice involved as they sliced through the guts of the Suns' defence.

They kicked five goals in the first quarter and hit the post twice, Eric Hipwood terrorising in-form Gold Coast defender Sam Collins to set the tone.

Rayner was denied a career-best four-goal haul through his own doing, his red-hot night cooling when he played on and missed a snap from almost directly in front of goal to infuriate Fagan.

An energised Charlie Cameron (two goals), having missed two from point-blank range, then iced the contest with a long-range snap as the Lions led by 41 points at the final break.

Neale had 20 disposals by halftime while half-forward Keidean Coleman was slick and composed in his second game and Daniel Rich constantly rebounded in defence.

Fagan said Rayner would learn from his brainfade but he was thrilled to see Hipwood create another big presence and Neale, Zorko and Cameron regain some spark.

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew was disappointed they were unable to respond to Brisbane's tremendous first-quarter pressure.

"Their pressure was outstanding from the start, we weren't able to absorb it so you're chasing tail from there," coach Stuart Dew said.

"It's a really good lesson for us in terms of what's going to be finals standard football and we coughed it up too much.

"When the heat's on we've got to believe."