AAP AFL

Injury carnage leaves West Coast reeling

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's injury list has reached crisis point after Dom Sheed and Brendon Ah Chee became the latest players to join the casualty ward.

Sheed (hamstring) and Ah Chee (finger) will miss Thursday night's crunch clash with St Kilda at the Gabba.

Defender Lewis Jetta (calf), Jack Redden (fractured thumb) and Mark Hutchings (hamstring) were also ruled out earlier this week, joining premiership stars Luke Shuey (hamstrings) and Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis) on the sidelines.

It means West Coast will enter their match against St Kilda missing five premiership midfielders.

Defensive trio Liam Duggan, Tom Cole and Jackson Nelson are the obvious choices to get more midfield time to help fill the void, while the Eagles will hand a debut to 22-year-old onballer Hamish Brayshaw.

The Eagles have been boosted by the return of ruckman Nic Naitanui and Shannon Hurn, while Will Schofield, Jack Petruccelle and Jarrod Brander have also been recalled among six changes.

Sheed, Yeo and Ah Chee could return for next week's final-round clash with North Melbourne.

But Redden will miss at least three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery while Shuey, Jetta and Hutchings face a race to be fit for the start of the finals.

Simpson said the club's injury woes will not be used as an excuse.

"There's probably seven or eight out of our starting 18, but we're still excited," he said.

"We've always been a role-driven side that plays on system.

"We want talent in our side, and we're going to be without a bit of our A-grade players. But that doesn't mean we can't win or can't play with that spirit we've been talking about.

"Our boys look at it as an opportunity. It's a really big game. It's an opportunity to play finals. The Saints are right behind us on the ladder. We're not rolling over, that's for sure."

Tom Hickey was dropped to make way for Naitanui.

The Saints recalled Max King, Tim Membrey and Nick Hind with Ryan Abbott, Ed Phillips and Jonathon Marsh making way.

West Coast (10-5), sitting fifth, will probably need to win their remaining two games to have a chance of snaring a top-four berth.

St Kilda (9-6) are in sixth spot and are aiming to secure their first finals berth since 2011.

The injury-ravaged Eagles received one dose of good news on Wednesday when it was confirmed star goalsneak Liam Ryan had re-signed for a further two years, tying him to the club until the end of 2022.

Ryan is in line to receive his first All-Australian honours in 2020 after booting 21 goals from 14 games this season.

Latest articles

News

Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

WHEN it rains, it pours. And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run. On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63km endurance event. The distance was finalised after Luke’s property...

Brayden May
News

Echuca woman overwhelmed by support after house fire

The 83-year-old escaped injury after her River St home went up in flames in late July

Ivy Jensen
News

Baby Tex surprises new mum with proposal hours after Echuca birth

HAVING a baby and a marriage proposal are among the most momentous occasions in your life. For Tongala’s Liz Laird, she got both within hours of each other. Her partner, Michael Chapman, popped the question using their newborn son Tex as the...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL investigating Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire