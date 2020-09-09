AAP AFL

North milestone man targets 300 AFL games

By AAP Newswire

Todd Goldstein - AAP

In-form star Todd Goldstein is determined to join former AFL teammates Brent Harvey, Drew Petrie and Adam Simpson in North Melbourne's 300-game club.

Goldstein, who has defied conventional wisdom by producing arguably a career-best season at age 32, will celebrate his 250th match when North face Fremantle at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

The ruckman's form, which could easily be rewarded with All-Australian selection, has been one of few positives for the 17th-placed Kangaroos during a trying year.

The durable big man's capacity to play every game for North in a condensed season has also been remarkable, especially given the physical toll associated with his position.

It begs the question as to how long Goldstein, who attracted interest from rivals in 2019 before signing a three-year contract extension, can keep playing for.

"I'd love to get to 300 games and be the sixth North Melbourne player to do that. That'd be a dream come true," the veteran told reporters.

"I'd like to play as long as I can.

"The way my body is feeling and the way my mind is, there's no reason why I can't continue on post this contract.

"A lot of water has to go under the bridge for that and, as we've seen this year, you never quite know what is around the corner."

Harvey (432 games), Petrie (316), Glenn Archer (311), Simpson (306) and Wayne Schimmelbusch (306) are the only players to have represented North on 300-plus occasions.

Simon Madden is the only ruckman in VFL/AFL history to play more than 350 games.

Fremantle giant Aaron Sandilands and West Coast great Dean Cox are two recent examples of ruckmen who enjoyed long and decorated careers, but they both fell short of the milestone that Goldstein is aiming for.

"I take a lot of pride in the way I prepare my body and the way my body has been able to withstand the rigours that I've been through," Goldstein said.

"It's definitely a lot harder (as a ruckman to notch milestones), but anybody who gets to 250-plus games has done a lot of things right.

"It's a huge honour."

Goldstein has started studying law, suggesting the enrolment had helped him stop stressing about what to do beyond his AFL career.

"That's helped me mentally, having a rough plan," he said.

