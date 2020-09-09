Andrews signs long-term Lions’ AFL deal

All-Australian defender Harris Andrews has put pen to paper on a monster new AFL contract that ties him to the Brisbane Lions until the end of 2025.

Andrews is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that could put him out of action until a preliminary final.

But the 23-year-old, who was already contracted for next year, will have plenty more chances to have an impact in Lions colours after signing a four-year extension.

"I love the club and I'm a proud Queenslander, I couldn't imagine playing or living anywhere else,'' Andrews said.

"I've got a great bunch of mates here, our coaches and all the support staff are first class and I have no doubt here is where I will play my best football.

"The bond we have and the determination we share to improve and have success together motivates me every single day.

"I'm thrilled to have extended my contract with the Lions and I'm genuinely excited about what lies ahead for our club.''

Brisbane football manager David Noble said Andrews' decision to commit to the Lions on a long-term deal was a huge boost for the club.

"We've seen Harris develop from an academy player to an All-Australian and our vice-captain in very quick time,'' Noble said.

"His development is not only a testament to our coaches but also to Harris himself who's dedication to his craft is second to none.

"To win our most professional player for the past three years in a row, when you consider the calibre of some of his teammates, shows the type of player he is.''

Andrews has played 111 games for Brisbane since making his debut in 2015.

His contract news comes a day after coach Chris Fagan slammed commentary that the Lions could not win the 2020 premiership without their star defender.

Andrews injured his hamstring in Brisbane's win over Collingwood last week and faces a race against time to return in time to be part of their flag bid.