Cottrell leaps into Blues’ fans hearts

Carlton fans have unearthed a new cult hero after Matthew Cottrell's huge mark and goal capped a memorable come-from-behind win that kept their slim AFL finals hopes alive.

Cottrell, 20, flew high in a pack to take the strong grab with less than two minutes left in the clash with Sydney on Tuesday night.

The fifth-gamer calmly went back and slotted his second career goal to put the Blues in front after they had trailed by 39 points during the second quarter.

Carlton coach David Teague was relieved to see Swans goal sneak Lewis Taylor miss a shot to level the scores at the other end as the Blues held on to win by five points.

Teague never doubted the kick that ultimately proved to be the matchwinner would sail through.

"(Cottrell) is an extrovert and he just played instinctive footy," Teague said.

"The ball was there and he flew for it.

"He does have confidence and he's got good skills.

"I actually have to admit I felt pretty comfortable with him taking the shot and I think he struck it pretty well."

Not everything went to plan for Cottrell, who had just nine disposals and struggled to make an impact before stepping up when it counted most.

"He probably didn't have his best day for us but what you need to do is stay in the moment," Teague said.

"He stayed in the moment and it's a great lesson for all our players."

A childhood Blues fan whose grandfather Len also played for the club, Cottrell borrowed from NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a celebration that caused as much of a stir as his mark.

"There was a bit of 'Greek Freak' about that one," he told Fox Footy.

"It wasn't going my way the whole game but I saw the opportunity to fly for the mark and luckily put it through."

It was Carlton's eighth game of the season decided by a single-figure margin, for five wins and three losses.

The Blues can still play finals for the first time since 2013 if they win remaining games against Adelaide and Brisbane, and other results go their way.

