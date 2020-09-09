AAP AFL

Blues’ post huge AFL comeback win

By AAP Newswire

Carlton have come from the clouds to keep their very slim AFL finals hopes alive with a thrilling five-point win over Sydney.

The Swans piled on the first seven goals in a hot start at a wet Metricon Stadium but were overrun as the Blues fought back to post an 8.9 (57) to 8.4 (52) victory.

Fifth-gamer Matthew Cottrell put Carlton in front with a big pack mark and goal with 92 seconds left on the clock after they had trailed by 39 points during the second quarter.

The result hung in the balance until the dying stages, with a controversial free kick to Lewis Taylor giving Sydney one last chance.

Taylor was ruled to have been tackled high by Patrick Cripps but missed his set shot that would have levelled the scores.

"It feels good to get the win," Blues coach David Teague said.

"It was a disappointing start and as a coach you're always looking for your growth areas and we had quite a few.

"But I think this year our boys, particularly when they get behind, they show resilience and we compete hard.

"Hopefully we can continue to learn and grow from experiences like that."

Carlton now sit one win and percentage out of the top eight with two games left to play.

They must beat Adelaide and Brisbane and rely on a string of other results to go their way if they are to play finals for the first time since 2013.

"That's where we're going as a football club, we're going to go to finals at some stage, but right now it's about addressing our areas of growth and getting better," Teague said.

Co-captain Cripps had 17 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances against Sydney in a strong return to form, which Teague predicted after last week's quiet display.

Sam Walsh (25 disposals) and Sam Petrevski-Seton (22) were important contributors, while Harry McKay kicked two goals and Lachie Plowman kept Swans goal sneak Tom Papley quiet.

The only downside for Carlton was a calf injury to Jack Martin during the final term.

Jordan Dawson and Josh Kennedy were among the best for Sydney, with Jake Lloyd also busy and Oliver Florent kicking two goals.

But the Swans managed just one major after half-time as they coughed up the chance to post successive victories for the first time this season.

"We didn't work hard in the second half," Sydney coach John Longmire said.

"We didn't win our contests and we didn't work hard enough.

"They outworked us, both uncontested footy and contests."

Latest articles

Sport

Murray Bombers lock in coaches for 2021

IF IT ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Echuca Football Club will return to the field in 2021 with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL investigating Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire