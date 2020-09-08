AAP AFL

AFL finals start now for GWS: Cameron

By AAP Newswire

Leon Cameron - AAP

Greater Western Sydney's cut-throat AFL finals series has arrived early, coach Leon Cameron says.

The Giants are clinging to eighth spot by only 0.9 per cent after an upset 12-point loss to Adelaide on Tuesday night.

Cameron has labelled Saturday night's clash against Melbourne as "our first final".

"We have got a huge challenge," he said after falling to the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

"And if we can play some really good, hard, tough footy in four days' time, then you deserve to get there. If you can't, then you don't deserve it.

"I'd much prefer to be playing a lot better brand than what we did tonight."

The Giants and ninth-placed Western Bulldogs both have 32 points, with a slender percentage splitting them.

GWS meet 10th-placed Melbourne (28 points) before a last-round meeting with sixth-placed St Kilda, while the Dogs have winnable fixtures against Hawthorn and Fremantle.

But Cameron was adamant: if his players can't rapidly fix a glaring contested-ball weakness, they won't advance to the playoffs.

GWS lost the contested ball-statistic by 28 against the Crows and clearances by 10.

"On our peformance tonight, clearly that's not going to cut it against Melbourne," Cameron said.

"We need to have a quick turnaound ... but we need to fix that (midfield) source right there and then.

"And we come up against a side that is very, very good at that ... they build their brand on contested ball, which is what we have.

"Clearly that is where the game is going to be won on Saturday night."

