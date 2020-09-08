AAP AFL

Adelaide upset GWS in AFL boilover

By AAP Newswire

David Mackay - AAP

Greater Western Sydney's AFL finals hopes have suffered a serious dent with a shock 12-point loss to last-placed Adelaide.

The Crows banked consecutive wins with a hard-fought 8.11 (59) to 7.5 (47) triumph on Tuesday night at Adelaide Oval.

The Giants now cling to eighth spot by just 0.9 per cent from the Western Bulldogs, with tough games against Melbourne and St Kilda to come.

The Bulldogs will enter their last two matches, against Hawthorn and Fremantle, as favourites.

Adelaide's second win of the season - and second in a week - was created by a dominant midfield featuring Rory Laird (28 disposals) and the Crouch brothers - Brad had 31 touches and Matt collected 27.

The Crows' attack was headlined by breakout games from Shane McAdam and Elliott Himmelberg, who both kicked two goals and took 11 marks between them.

Adelaide's defence stifled the Giants, apart from a two-goal Jeremy Finlayson cameo, and Crows ruckman Reilly O'Brien (43 hit-outs) eclipsed his former mentor and teammate Sam Jacobs (20 hit-outs).

GWS sweeper Lachie Whitfield was his side's chief ball-winner with 28 possessions, Tim Taranto (23), Stephen Coniglio (20) and Jacob Hopper (18) battled gamely but Aidan Corr limped off with a left ankle injury.

The Crows dominated the opening quarter, kicking 3.3 to 1.1 and recording a dozen inside 50s to just three from the sluggish Giants.

The visitors were unable to keep tabs on the Crows' Crouch brothers - Matt had 10 disposals and Brad nine in the first term.

The Giants made inroads in the second stanza, with Finlayson kicking the only two goals for the term to leave his side just four points adrift at halftime.

Adelaide then seized momentum in the third term with a rapid-fire scoring burst, booting four goals in 13 minutes to create a 22-point break.

But the Giants replied with two quick majors interspersed by a soaring mark from Bobby Hill, who climbed onto the back of Adelaide's O'Brien to complete a spectacular grab.

GWS trailed by 16 points at three quarter-time but a remarkable left-foot snap from ex-Crow Jacobs got his new team within 10 points eight minutes into the final quarter - but it was the last goal in a tense finale.

