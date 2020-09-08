AAP AFL

Lions aren’t a one-man AFL team: Fagan

By AAP Newswire

An agitated Chris Fagan believes Brisbane have already shown they aren't a one-man team, the coach angered by suggestions their AFL title bid has been derailed by the injury to key defender Harris Andrews.

The All-Australian fullback could be out until a potential preliminary final for the Lions after hurting his hamstring in their win over Collingwood on Friday.

One-gamer Jack Payne will replace Andrews against Gold Coast on Wednesday, Fagan adamant the Lions can cover the omission by committee.

"It's not a massive blow; we're a team, not the Harris Andrews football club," Fagan said.

"It's been interesting to listen to all the banter in the last few days ... I understand why they're saying that, but I don't accept it."

The Lions have also rested veteran halfback Grant Birchall in a further sign of Fagan's confidence in the young side, with Linc McCarthy back from suspension and Archie Smith in for Tom Fullarton (quad).

Fagan pointed to Richmond winning a flag after losing Alex Rance to injury, West Coast doing the same without Andrew Gaff and Nic Naitanui and Hawthorn winning two after Lance Franklin's departure as modern-day examples they could follow.

The Western Bulldogs won a premiership without injured captain Bob Murphy in 2016.

"The sporting world is scattered with examples where you might lose a great player but the others find a way to step up," Fagan said.

"Harris has missed I think six games (since Fagan has coached the Lions) and guess what, we've won five and lost the other by less than a goal."

The Lions (11-3) finish the regular season with games against the Suns, Sydney and Carlton, with three wins locking up a top-two spot and the unique chance to remain at their Gabba home ground throughout the finals series.

Fagan isn't looking that far ahead but, after three consecutive single-figure victories, says he's just happy to be winning and any pessimism around their form is a case of splitting hairs.

The coach said the Suns (5-8-1), who have made no changes from the side that thumped North Melbourne, presented a greater danger than their record indicated.

"They've won five and half a games, but their percentage is over 100 (101.8)," he said.

"For us, one of the first things we improved was our percentage, so I'd say they're in a similar spot to what we were a year or two ago.

"They've made every team win it (against them) this year."

Latest articles

Opinion

Word Boy - Liam Nash

I am robbing Peter to pay Paul. Well, in the monetary sense, at least. During the past few months I’ve tried to be vigilant with my funds, tucking away the JobKeeper for a rainy day or for whatever muck or mire COVID-19 will lead us through in...

Liam Nash
Opinion

Corona Karen problems

The lockdowns associated with COVID-19 have seen an increased exposure of Karens. If you are unfamiliar with the term, a Karen is defined as the stereotypical name associated with rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle-aged white women. To provide...

Shepparton News
Opinion

There’s always someone doing it tougher

For the first few weeks of lockdown I didn’t know what to do with myself. There was no school, no sport, no parties, no going out; I mean, what’s there left to do? How on earth was I meant to keep myself entertained? After 18 years of...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL investigating Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire