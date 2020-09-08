AAP AFL

Crows coach Nicks wary of potent GWS

By AAP Newswire

Matthew Nicks - AAP

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks is a tad more nervous than usual ahead of Tuesday night's AFL clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Nicks spent 12 months at GWS as an assistant coach before taking the Adelaide top job.

And he says that stint showed him first-hand just how potent the Giants are.

"It probably makes me a little more nervous, because I know that they can be (potent)," Nicks said ahead of the Adelaide Oval fixture.

The stakes are high for the Giants, who cling to eighth spot by percentage, with games against finals fancies Melbourne and St Kilda to follow.

But Nicks said last Tuesday night's breakthrough win by the Crows - his first as head coach and the club's first in 16 matches - was a timely boost for his last-placed outfit.

"We feel like we're playing the brand we want to play," he said.

"We feel like we're are competing, so we feel confident going into a game but we also know the challenge we have got.

"We are coming up against a very talented side that, if given any room, they can make you look silly.

"You would like to think if we can bring our game that we have been able to the last few weeks that we 're going to challenge most sides in the comp.

"It's then a matter of can you get on top early and put scoreboard pressure on."

Nicks recalled halfback Andrew McPherson, recovered from a hamstring strain, to replace the axed Myles Poholke.

The Giants made four changes to their team which downed Carlton by nine points last start.

Ruckman Shane Mumford has been rested while Zac Williams (Achilles), Harry Perryman (calf) and Brent Daniels (hamstring) were unavailable.

GWS recalled ex-Crows ruckman Sam Jacobs, Jye Caldwell, Zac Langdon and Sam Reid.

