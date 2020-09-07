Swans wait on Taylor investigation

Sydney Swans chief executive Tom Harley says the club will not make a call on Elijah Taylor's AFL future until investigations into "extremely serious" allegations against the young player are complete.

But the Swans have no visibility on when that might be as the club continues to assist the AFL integrity unit, which is looking into the matter.

Taylor, 19, has been accused of assault by the same woman who was involved in his COVID-19 breach in Western Australia last month.

The breach, in which Taylor's then-partner entered the Swans' hub accommodation without authority to do so, resulted in the player being suspended for the rest of the season.

The woman on Saturday night made a series of assault claims against Taylor in an Instagram post that has since been removed for breaching the social media platform's guidelines.

Harley said that was the first the Swans had heard of the allegations, after which they alerted the AFL, which has since been in contact with law enforcement.

"It's important that we take the time, and all people involved in an investigation need to take the time, to unearth the facts," Harley told reporters on Monday.

"So I can't give a hypothetical as to when that might conclude.

"What is important is that there aren't any steps that aren't followed through and (we) have confidence in the process through the AFL's integrity unit."

Harley refused to detail the club's discussions with Taylor, and would not say whether the player had confirmed or denied any of the allegations against him.

Harley also refused to confirm whether an official police investigation is underway.

"It's an unbelievably sensitive situation and imperative that we follow the right process," Harley said.

"Given the sensitivities and given the seriousness of the allegations, it would be absolutely improper of me to comment on any form of investigation."

In response to the allegations, Harley said the Sydney club "absolutely condemns" violence against women.

Taylor, taken at pick 36 in last year's draft, has played four matches in his debut season.

He is contracted for 2021, however, his playing future is now unclear.

Taylor has been allowed to stay in Perth with family while the Swans have moved to Queensland to see out the remainder of the 2020 season.

"As a club, we take the welfare of our players extremely seriously and we're in constant conversations with him," Harley said.