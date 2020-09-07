Bombers a laughing stock: Matthew Lloyd

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says the Bombers have become a laughing stock of the competition, declaring the AFL club will continue to "wallow in mediocrity" until they front up to their issues.

The Bombers' finals hopes were all but extinguished in Sunday's 66-point loss to Geelong.

Essendon trailed 75-16 at half-time, and Lloyd was irked to see the player huddle laughing at a joke before coming off for the long break.

What angered Lloyd even more was Essendon's diabolical form, with the club legend openly questioning whether the Bombers still commanded any respect from their rivals.

"The Bombers have got no respect in this competition anymore, and that hurts me to say that ... from where my heart is as an Essendon person," AFL.com.au.

"Who are they? What's their brand? What do they stand for? They've become a bit of a laughing stock of this competition.

"They just don't beat anyone of note. And I think it's just becoming really tiring for Essendon people who have waited and been patient for a long time, and yet you hear John Worsfold yesterday say, 'we are three pre-seasons off Geelong'.

"No you're not John. Your team has been nowhere for so long. Why keep making those excuses? Put your hand up and say, 'we've got so far to get'."

Essendon haven't won a final since 2004.

The Bombers started brightly this season with a 5-2 record, but have tasted victory in just one of their past eight matches to dramatically slide out of finals contention.

Worsfold, who helped drag the club out of the supplements saga when he took over as coach in 2016, will hand over the reigns to Ben Rutten at the end of the season.

Lloyd, who booted 926 goals during his decorated 270-game career with the Bombers, feels Essendon needs to front up to some home truths.

"I look at Port Adelaide, I look at Brisbane, and they've all said enough's enough over the years, and they've got somewhere," Lloyd said.

"Whereas Essendon seem to wallow in mediocrity time and time again.

"We used to have a great identity at that club, and that all has been lost.

"So it's time they get their act together both on and off the field to try to right the wrongs, because it's becoming really tiresome."