McLean makes case for role in AFL flag bid

By AAP Newswire

Toby McLean (right) starred for Western Bulldogs against West Coast.

Western Bulldogs midfielder Toby McLean has added another string to his bow as he sets his sights on another AFL premiership.

McLean was given the job on West Coast's Andrew Gaff on Sunday night and delivered an important contribution in the Bulldogs' crucial two-point victory, which kept their finals dream alive.

He limited the Eagles ball magnet to just 15 disposals - down from a season average of 24 - and is open to continuing in the tagging role.

The 24-year-old has cemented himself in the Bulldogs' best 22 again after he was overlooked at the season start and restart, and dropped in July.

"I was reasonably happy," McLean told reporters on Monday.

"It's a bit of a new role for me, I think that's probably the second time I've tagged this year.

"I'm happy to play any role that I get given and if it helps the team win then I'm happy.

"It definitely depends on who we play and what sort of personnel the other team has.

"If the team has role players like Gaff that need to be shut down then I'm happy to go with them."

Like McLean, the Bulldogs also claimed a big scalp - defeating one of the current top seven teams on the ladder for the first time this season.

The narrow victory came after they coughed up a 37-point lead in their previous outing against red-hot Geelong.

McLean was in his second season - and 19th senior game - when the Bulldogs claimed the 2016 flag.

He believes anything is possible with Luke Beveridge's remodelled side this season with two matches left to play before the finals.

"For us to get up in a close one like that really influenced the belief that we can play against the best sides and that we can be one of the best sides," McLean said.

