Carlton coach tips Cripps to bounce back

By AAP Newswire

Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps. - AAP

Carlton coach David Teague expects Patrick Cripps will play out the rest of the AFL season but will leave the call to his banged-up captain.

Another tough season as the Blues' chief ball-winner appeared to have taken its toll on Cripps in an unusually quiet display in the loss to GWS last week.

The result all but dashed Carlton's finals hopes with three matches left to play, but Teague won't put any of his players on ice to give them a better run into the 2021 campaign.

That includes Cripps, who has battled a knee injury, with Teague expecting the midfield warrior will have "more energy" in Tuesday night's meeting with Sydney at Metricon Stadium.

"We won't be wrapping anyone up unless they can't play," Teague said on Monday.

"If we feel and he feels he's part of our best team, we're going out there to win this week and that's what we expect to do.

"He had a corkie last week, he got through it pretty well with the corkie, so he should be better this week.

"He should be better for this game than he was last week."

Carlton have dropped their past two matches to top-eight sides and now sit two wins behind eighth-placed GWS with an inferior percentage.

Teague concedes a first finals appearance since 2013 is out of the Blues' hands but insists there is plenty to gain from the rest of the season.

"It (finals) is not something we've focused on at all," Teague said.

"We've focused on getting better and improving and we've felt that the results would take care of themselves.

"At the moment it's looking unlikely, but we expect to go out and get better again this weekend.

"If we do that and things go our way then that will take care of itself."

Teague is hopeful the AFL will soon release details on the full extent of cuts to playing list sizes so that clubs can start planning for 2021 and beyond.

