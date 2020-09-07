McGovern hurt again before AFL finals

West Coast will regain star ruckman Nic Naitanui for the AFL crunch clash with St Kilda but fear losing Jeremy McGovern to another thumb injury.

All-Australian defender McGovern missed three matches with a broken right thumb earlier this season and re-injured the troublesome digit during the Eagles' two-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs on Sunday night.

He will be sent for scans on Monday and coach Adam Simpson concedes another layoff could be on the cards for his intercept marking king with finals fast approaching.

"We'll have to get a scan and see how it is. I think it's the same thumb," Simpson said.

"There was decisions to make seven or eight weeks ago when he did it, what we should do, and hopefully it's not too bad.

"It's just a really awkward position underneath the fingernail, so you've just got to get it flicked to hurt it."

Simpson said it would be difficult for McGovern to play through the pain if he has sustained significant damage.

"That's his ball-drop hand and spoiling and handballing, so it's hard to play without a thumb," Simpson said.

"I don't think you can numb it but he's played with so much pain and resilience over the years, so if anyone can, he can."

It was a costly defeat to the Bulldogs, with fifth-placed West Coast still to secure their finals berth before Thursday night's Gabba meeting with the Saints.

The Eagles also lost fringe player Mark Hutchings to a hamstring injury from a midfield already missing stars Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Elliot Yeo (groin), who are both eyeing finals returns.

Naitanui was a late withdrawal for the clash with the Bulldogs due to a back injury amid a tough schedule of five games in 19 days.

"It was touch and go, he was just a bit sorer than what he's been in the last few weeks," Simpson said.

"It would've been reckless to play him in every game.

"The moment we thought he was a bit tight, we thought that was a cue to give him a spell.

"I think he's feeling pretty good, good enough to play next week, that's for sure."