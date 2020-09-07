AAP AFL

Eagles lose Redden before AFL finals

By AAP Newswire

Jack redden - AAP



West Coast's injury-hit midfield has suffered another big blow with Jack Redden likely to miss the rest of the AFL season because of a fractured thumb.

Redden will undergo surgery on Tuesday after he was hurt during Sunday night's narrow loss to the Western Bulldogs.

He joins fellow midfielders Elliot Yeo (groin), Luke Shuey and Mark Hutchings (both hamstring) on the sidelines ahead of the crunch clash with fellow top-eight side St Kilda on Thursday.

"There's a few sore boys and we're going to have to test our squad and our depth, but we're up for the fight," Eagles coach Adam Simpson told Channel Seven.

"It is a challenge, the guys who are prone to soft-tissue injuries, this period of time it's really difficult to get through unscathed.

"Every club has gone through it and we're right in the middle of it now."

Simpson is more upbeat about Jeremy McGovern despite initial fears the All-Australian defender could be set for another stint on the sidelines with a thumb injury.

"I don't think it's the same injury (as earlier in the season) from what I've been told," Simpson said.

"He feels quite confident, so we're thinking we might get some positive news on that one. We'll wait and see.

"It hasn't been too positive on the injury front the last couple of weeks. Fingers crossed."

Star ruckman Nic Naitanui (back) and former captain Shannon Hurn (managed) will return against St Kilda at the Gabba, where West Coast can lock away a finals berth with a win.

