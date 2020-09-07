AAP AFL

Lions great Scott scoffs at footy code war

By AAP Newswire

A general view of the Gabba - AAP

1 of 1

Chris Scott lived in Brisbane long enough to know that there is no "fight to the death" between the country's football codes.

The two-time Lions premiership player, now a Geelong title-winning coach, believes the Gabba hosting this season's AFL grand final will leave a lasting legacy on the state.

But it won't need to be at the expense of other codes.

The former Lions vice-captain is well aware of the sporting landscape in Queensland after being drafted in 1993 and playing 215 games for the Bears and Lions.

"It felt like it was a frontier of AFL footy in Australia and it's come a long way," he said of his arrival in Brisbane.

"There will be a legacy from this that lives on way beyond 2020 and that will be good for the game; it's a situation of a rising tide lifting all boats."

Scott and the Cats, now second and well set for another premiership tilt, have been staying on the Gold Coast overlooking football grounds the coach said are impressively stacked with young players, especially girls.

The AFL's investment on the Gold Coast Suns and now the Gabba's appointment to host the code's biggest day are viewed as an attack on rugby league heartland.

That's disputed by Scott, who points out that it's possible to enjoy and follow more than one sport simultaneously.

"I don't buy into the competition between the NRL and the AFL," Scott said.

"It's a big state, it's one of the best capital cities in Australia and there's room for everyone.

"We'll get to the stage, very quickly, where a lot of people follow both codes equally and that would be OK.

"There doesn't have to be a winner in this, we don't have to fight to the death necessarily."

And as for the Gabba as a grand final venue?

"Anyone questioning the atmosphere that the Gabba can provide should come here when it's full, because in my opinion it rivals anywhere," he said.

"You don't need 60,000 to have a great atmosphere. This is a Colosseum and a very worthy venue.

"The NFL has no qualms holding the Super Bowl in stadiums of 60,000 and they've got many, many times the population we do."

Latest articles

Rugby

Payten slams ‘wrong call’ sin bin in loss

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten has slammed a call to sin-bin Jazz Tevaga in their loss to Parramatta on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Holmes finding feet at NRL’s Cowboys

Instrumental in North Queensland’s win over St George Illawarra, Valentine Holmes gave a glimpse of what made him one of the NRL’s hottest properties.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys edge Dragons in NRL golden point

North Queensland have snapped a nine-game NRL losing streak with a field goal in golden point extra time enough seeing off St George Illawarra.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL investigating Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire