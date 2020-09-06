Snapshot of round 16 of the AFL season

WHAT HAS HAPPENED SO FAR IN ROUND 16 OF THE AFL

* THEY SAID IT: "From that point of view, they win a game of footy - in terms of trying to win big games and score heavily - it'll be interesting to see whether that works for them in the long run," Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson on St Kilda's caution in a tedious 14-point win on Sunday.

* STAT THAT MATTERS: Essendon haven't kicked more than one goal in the first quarter of any of their past eight games and not won a first term since the second round.

* MAN OF THE ROUND: Tom Hawkins was in business mode at the Gabba, kicking 4.1 to extend his Coleman Medal lead on Charlie Dixon to 10 majors.

* KEY MOMENT: Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli put his side in front with a 50m set shot that may have been touched on the line by Jeremy McGovern. It was called a goal and allowed to stand due to insufficient evidence on review. West Coast forward Jack Darling missed a similar shot at the other end by a long way and the Dogs hung on for a crucial two-point win.

* TALKING POINT: Richmond's flag defence is on a knife's edge after the COVID-19 protocol breach committed by Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones. The pair were suspended and sent home, while the Tigers were fined $100,000. One more breach could result in Richmond being stripped of premiership points and draft picks.

* TRIBUNAL WATCH: Port Adelaide young gun Zak Butters opted to bump Jy Simpkin when he could have tackled and caught the Kangaroos midfielder on the chin. A dazed Simpkin was immediately taken out of the game and did not return. The Port star can accept a two-match ban with an early guilty plea.

* KEY INJURIES: Ryan Burton (Port, quadriceps); James Worpel (Haw, shoulder); Harris Andrews (Bris, hamstring); Irving Mosquito (Ess, knee); Jeremy McGovern (WCE, thumb), Mark Hutchings (WCE, hamstring), Liam Ryan (WCE, cut head), Nic Naitanui (WCE, back - late withdrawal).

* WHAT'S NEXT: There are four matches left in round 16 and each of them feature one side that is jostling for a spot in the top eight. Melbourne take on Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney visit Adelaide and Carlton meet Sydney in matches that could have huge ramifications for the teams mentioned first. On Wednesday, Brisbane complete the round when they tackle local rivals Gold Coast, with a top-two spot in the Lions' sights.