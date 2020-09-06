AAP AFL

Cats cruise as AFL finals fade for Bombers

By AAP Newswire

Geelong's Tom Hawkins - AAP

1 of 1

Geelong have punished an off-the-pace Essendon in a 66-point AFL win to set the tone for Friday's crucial clash with Richmond.

The Cats romped to a 17.6 (108) to 5.12 (42) victory - their 75 points was the highest-scoring first half of the season as Sam Menegola and Tom Hawkins did as they pleased.

Hawkins had three goals from as many attempts by halftime, his 4.1 effort pushing him 10 majors clear in the Coleman Medal race as the Bombers' faint finals hopes were reduced to rubble.

Menegola finished with two goals, 30 disposals and eight clearances while Gryan Miers (three goals) also filled his boots.

Geelong's victory swelled an already-superior percentage and lifted them to second, above Brisbane who have played one less game.

Richmond sit fourth and West Coast lurk two points back in fifth, setting up a high-stakes clash on Friday between the Cats and Tigers - where a win could secure a top four finish and double chance in the finals.

While the Cats swarmed, Essendon - who only arrived at the Gabba an hour before the bounce - looked half asleep.

It was the eighth-straight game in which the Bombers failed to kick more than one goal in the opening term, their last quarter-time lead coming in round two.

The day only got worse when exciting first-year talent Irving Mosquito exited late in the third term with a knee injury.

Essendon are still a mathematical chance of playing finals but need to win their remaining games and rely on Greater Western Sydney, who play last-placed Adelaide on Tuesday, to lose their final three games of the regular season.

Things could have been different if Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti chose to walk back and take his simple set shot to open the scoring.

Instead his handball to Mosquito missed the target, the Cats obliging with a simple goal from their ensuing foray.

The floodgates then opened as Geelong kicked 11 of the next 12 goal, the 65-point half-time margin allowing them to cruise home.

Zach Tuohy (ribs) was a late scratching for what would have been his 200th AFL game, while ruckman Rhys Stanley (groin) was also scratched to give Josh Jenkins his Geelong debut.

Latest articles

AFL

AFL, Swans aware of Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats cruise as AFL finals fade for Bombers

Tom Hawkins kicked four goals as Geelong made light work of a disappointing Essendon in a 66-point flogging at the Gabba on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Port’s Butters offered two-match AFL ban

Young Port Adelaide star Zak Butters won’t be available to play until the finals if he accepts a two-match AFL ban for rough conduct.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Shuey injury mars Eagles’ AFL win

West Coast have remained on track for a top four finish with a 15 point AFL victory over Essendon at the Gabba despite losing skipper Luke Shuey.

AAP Newswire