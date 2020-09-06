AAP AFL

Port’s Butters offered two-match AFL ban

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters - AAP

1 of 1

Port Adelaide young gun Zak Butters has been offered a two-match ban by the AFL match review officer for a high bump that sidelined North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin.

Butters could have tackled Simpkin at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night but instead chose to bump the Kangaroos midfielder.

The 19-year-old caught Simpkin on the chin, leaving him dazed and requiring medical attention.

Kangaroos medical staff were quick to rule out Simpkin for the rest of the match, which the Power won by 36 points.

MRO Michael Christian charged Butters with rough conduct and assessed the incident as careless conduct, high contact and high impact.

Port coach Ken Hinkley defended Butters' approach to contests when asked about the incident in his post-match press conference.

"It's not my job to sit there and pass judgement on what was right or wrong," Hinkley said.

"I know Zak's a tiny little fella who goes hard at the footy as best he possibly can and fair.

"You've seen not long after that too where (Jack) Ziebell goes running at him, he just plays it the same way all the time.

"But there's other people that take control of that now and I should sit back and wait for them to give us an outcome."

If Butters accepts the sanction, he will miss the Power's matches against Essendon and Collingwood which will conclude their home-and-away campaign.

But he will be free to play in week one of the finals, with the ladder-leading Power on track to host a qualifying final.

Latest articles

AFL

AFL, Swans aware of Taylor allegations

Alarming allegations have been made against Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor, who is currently suspended by the AFL after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats cruise as AFL finals fade for Bombers

Tom Hawkins kicked four goals as Geelong made light work of a disappointing Essendon in a 66-point flogging at the Gabba on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Port’s Butters offered two-match AFL ban

Young Port Adelaide star Zak Butters won’t be available to play until the finals if he accepts a two-match AFL ban for rough conduct.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Trouble for Port pair after big AFL win

Port Adelaide posted a comfortable 36-point AFL win over North Melbourne but lost Ryan Burton to injury while Zak Butters could face a suspension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Shuey injury mars Eagles’ AFL win

West Coast have remained on track for a top four finish with a 15 point AFL victory over Essendon at the Gabba despite losing skipper Luke Shuey.

AAP Newswire