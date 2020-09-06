AAP AFL

AFL, Swans aware of Taylor allegations

By AAP Newswire

The AFL is aware of alarming allegations made against young Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor, involving the woman who was part of his COVID-19 protocol breach.

Taylor, 19, is suspended for the rest of the 2020 season after his partner entered the Swans' accommodation in Perth last month when not authorised to do so.

On Saturday night, the same woman made a series of shocking allegations against Taylor via social media.

"The Sydney Swans are aware of allegations made on social media regarding first year player Elijah Taylor," the club said in a statement.

"The allegations are very serious and are being treated as such.

"The club has notified the AFL and is not in a position to comment further at this time."

AFL officials will investigate the matter further on Sunday.

Taylor, who is originally from WA, remained in Perth after his protocol breach to be with family.

The Swans have moved on to a new hub in Cairns to finish the AFL season.

