Bombers rest Daniher for Cats AFL clash

By AAP Newswire

Joe Daniher. - AAP

Essendon will rest star forward Joe Daniher from Sunday's AFL clash with premiership contenders Geelong.

The Bombers big man featured in two games in five days after making his long-awaited comeback following more than a year out injured.

Daniher played a starring role in Essendon's round 14 come-from-behind victory over Hawthorn, but was notably quieter in Tuesday night's loss to West Coast.

Bombers coach John Worsfold said they were simply looking after Daniher's long-term health, with injuries cruelling the 26-year-old's career since a 65-goal All-Australian season in 2017.

"There's been two games within a really short period, but Joe's pulled up really well," Worsfold said.

"The biggest part of the decision to manage him this week was the fact that it's a real unknown how he'll go with three games in really short succession.

"It's a real precautionary thing with a long-term view in mind for Joe's best interests.

"We'd love to have him out there but we really feel this is the best decision to make."

Premiership player Jacob Townsend will replace Daniher in the Bombers forward line as they seek to keep their finals hopes alive.

Defender Mason Redman comes in for star midfielder Andrew McGrath, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Essendon will face an uphill battle to tame the Cats, who have been the form team of the competition during recent rounds to be in top-four contention.

The Bombers sit 11th on the ladder and will likely need to win all three remaining games to qualify for the finals.

Geelong have made just one change, with injured midfielder Jack Steven making way for 21-year-old Lachie Fogarty.

Dashing defender Zach Tuohy will run out for his 200th AFL game, just the second Irishman to achieve the milestone behind Melbourne great Jim Stynes.

