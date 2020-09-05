AAP AFL

Saints need forward-thinking shift: Ratten

By AAP Newswire

St Kilda face a must-win clash with Hawthorn in the AFL. - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten concedes the Saints are looking for young forward Max King too much and need to find other options inside-50.

The Saints' AFL finals aspirations go on the line on Sunday when they face a struggling Hawthorn at Metricon Stadium.

But they will have to do it without vital goal-kicker Tim Membrey, who had surgery on a fractured finger on Tuesday.

The obvious conclusion for a missing Membrey would be for the Rising Star contender King to take on more responsibility, but Ratten doesn't see it that way.

Seventh-placed St Kilda won the inside-50 count 46-30 in last week's crucial match against Melbourne last week, but still lost their fourth game of the season by less than six points.

"(King) knows he just plays a part in the forward line," Ratten told reporters on Saturday.

"Probably our ability to maybe not kick to him as much because I think sometimes there's other players on, and we're probably going to him a bit too much as well."

Despite a second straight close defeat, Ratten remains pleased with most areas of St Kilda's game.

"When you just look at the scoreboard, you can say you lose confidence, but we just need to clean a few parts of our game up," he said.

"Probably that inside-50 kick. We had opportunities when we had spare players and didn't find them."

Key defender Jake Carlisle was a shock axing against the Demons, and he is no guarantee to face the Hawks, either.

Forgotten backman Dylan Roberton is line to play his first game since March when he returned in round one following a long stint on the sidelines because of a heart-related issue.

Meanwhile, Ratten confirmed Dan Hannebery wouldn't play until at least the finals despite the midfielder entering quarantine in Queensland this week.

Latest articles

National

Tax break lure for foreign-based companies

Foreign businesses could soon be lured to Australia with tax breaks under a plan being developed by senior members of the Morrison government.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown ‘roadmap’ not yet finalised

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has conceded the state’s ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus restrictions is not yet finalised, a day before its expected unveiling.

AAP Newswire
National

Five new NSW cases, Qld border stalemate

NSW has pleaded with Queensland to reconsider its refusal to give agricultural workers free movement, while five new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

Two Richmond players have been banned for 10 games and their club fined $100,000 by the AFL for breaking coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Buckley bites after Magpies topple Blues

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley had plenty to get off his chest after his side’s impressive 24-point defeat of Carlton shot them to sixth on the AFL ladder.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Shuey injury mars Eagles’ AFL win

West Coast have remained on track for a top four finish with a 15 point AFL victory over Essendon at the Gabba despite losing skipper Luke Shuey.

AAP Newswire