West Coast call on Liam Ryan’s versatility

By AAP Newswire

Two-time Coleman Medallist Josh Kennedy. - AAP

Seven goals in as many quarters of AFL football is a strong haul in anyone's book, especially while operating with shortened terms during the 2020 season.

But the impressive return won't be enough for Liam Ryan to retain his spot as the deep focal point in West Coast's attack.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson confirmed the return of spearhead Josh Kennedy against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, which will see frequent flyer Ryan shifted further up the field.

"That's going to be an interesting negotiation between those two," Simpson said.

"You've got a two-time Coleman medallist and vice-captain, the big dog, and you've got a guy who has handled the deep forward role really well.

"Maybe they will share it this week, but Liam's quite versatile and we're a bit light on for high half-forwards.

"He's played that role for us as well as playing deep."

Kennedy copped a head knock during the first quarter against Richmond in round 14 and missed Tuesday's win over Essendon.

But the Eagles' leading goal kicker - with 28 in 13 matches - has been given the green light to take on a Bulldogs outfit that he has tormented with a series of big bags in the past.

"He's played five minutes in the last two weeks so he's actually quite fresh and he's had his break," Simpson said.

"He trained pretty well (on Wednesday)."

The Bulldogs have not beaten West Coast in five meetings since their famous elimination final triumph in 2016.

But they have had nine days to prepare for an Eagles side that is in the midst of a busy schedule and has endured mixed form in Queensland this season.

"We've got to be prepared for a West Coast team that's really well coached, has obviously got strong spirit and is really professional," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

"I think with their outings over here not as consistent maybe as far as the win formula goes in Perth, I've got no doubt they'll be doing everything they can to chalk up another win on the Gold Coast."

A Bulldogs win could propel them back into the top eight, depending on other results, while West Coast are still eyeing a top-four spot and double chance for the finals.

