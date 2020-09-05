AAP AFL

Buckley left frustrated after Lions defeat

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood - AAP

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is itching for another shot at Brisbane after the one that got away on Friday night.

The Magpies allowed the hosts to score just one goal in three quarters at the Gabba, but let in five in a second-quarter lapse that cost them in an eight-point loss.

The result leaves the Magpies sixth ahead of a bye, with only wins against both Gold Coast and Port Adelaide assuring them of a finals berth.

It was the Lions' first win against Collingwood since 2014 and came in gritty fashion after injuries to All-Australian defender Harris Andrews and tall forward Tom Fullarton.

The Magpies kicked the game's last three goals but were left to rue a night of missed opportunities.

"We had quite a few guilty of opportunities we didn't take ... the overwhelming feeling in the rooms was frustration," Buckley said.

"But we're confident if we meet this opposition again we'd be confident we can perform better."

Tom Phillips (hamstring) will join the casualty ward, while Brayden Maynard played on after suffering a heavy cork in the opening exchanges.

"You've got to find a way and Brisbane were able to find a way tonight and I thought we helped them," he said.

"That (help) happened in a batch (when they kicked four consecutive goals) ... and was a fairly significant contribution to the game."

The result followed a runaway win over Carlton built on solid defence Buckley rated their best performance of the season.

"We've got some great belief in how we go about it, but we didn't do the basics right," he said.

"We think we've got a bit more to say about it and can do a lot better."

