Fagan lauds Lions’ new-found AFL maturity

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan thinks his side, and their back-up ruckman, took another big step forward in their hoodoo-breaking defeat of Collingwood on Friday.

The Lions defied injuries to twin towers Tom Fullarton and Harris Andrews to hang on in an eight-point win at the Gabba, kicking five second-quarter goals to set up the 6.6 (42) to 5.4 (34) victory.

It was their first against the Magpies in six years and came after they were towelled up in a similarly-hyped Easter Thursday clash last year.

The Lions' third-straight single figure win shot them back to second with three rounds remaining, Fagan not expecting key defender Andrews to return until then.

But he has faith in an improving side and in particular their back-up ruckman Oscar McInerney, who held his own against Brodie Grundy to continue his rise with Stef Martin (back) sidelined.

"I thought it was a really mature performance, that's what excited me," Fagan said.

"This group's come such a long way over the last three or four year. I don't reckon last year we could have done that.

"I think we've grown up a bit as a footy club, but still a long way to go."

McInerney worked hard to get his chance before the Lions drafted him in 2017 and has flourished again in 2020.

"He's one of the more dedicated footballers I've ever struck, leaves no stone unturned to be the best he can be," Fagan said.

"The last two months shouldering the responsibility of being first ruck, his confidence and self belief has really grown and you can see that out on the oval, he plays with more assertiveness.

"I'm so pleased for him that's what's happened."

Brisbane next face Gold Coast on Wednesday before completing their run to finals with games against Sydney and Carlton.