Tigers facing AFL footy department hurt

AFL premiers Richmond are bracing for another hit to their football department resources next season as a result of the COVID-19 protocol breach by Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones.

The Tigers were fined $100,000 for the breach, during which the two players were arrested after a drunken fight outside a Gold Coast takeaway food outlet early on Friday morning.

Like all AFL clubs, Richmond have been forced to lay off staff this year, with the league set to slash as much as $3 million from football department budgets for 2021.

The latest sanction means the Tigers may have to make further sacrifices, with the six-figure fine to be included in their 2021 soft cap.

"It's significantly painful. It's a significant penalty," Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale said.

"It's a penalty that our players are responsible for (and) there's others penalties in terms of the inclusion in the soft cap.

"We've had to part company with staff who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own; wonderful people.

"It's a really, really tough environment out there for everyone and it's a really tough environment in the AFL community as well, particularly in terms of the financial challenges we are confronting and will continue to front in the future."

Pressed on whether Richmond would have to cut more staff, Gale said: "It's going to make things more challenging."

Third and subsequent protocol breaches by any members of Richmond's travel bubble could have dire consequences for the club.

But Gale isn't concerned at this stage about the prospect of being docked premiership points or losing draft picks.

"What is more concerning right now is the respect," Gale said.

"The players made serious mistakes, serious errors in judgement, that put our club, our AFL community and our standing at risk.

"We'll lose respect for that and I understand why, and that's what's more hurtful right now."