Andrews hurt as Lions edge Magpies in AFL

Brisbane have snapped their six-year losing streak against Collingwood but the night was soured by a hamstring injury to All-Australian defender Harris Andrews.

The pivotal vice-captain limped off in the third term but the Lions pushed on in a grinding 6.6 (42) to 5.4 (34) victory that lifted them back up to second on the AFL ladder after last week's bye.

With three regular season games to go, Brisbane's next on Wednesday against Gold Coast, Andrews is in a race to regain fitness before another finals tilt.

Coach Chris Fagan will be hopeful he's back by then, Andrews arguably the Lions' most important player given his ability to intercept, repel and slingshot his side forward.

"We're probably not going to see Harris again until the finals I'd say," Fagan conceded.

"I see it as an opportunity; we know we'll get Harris back at some point but it's an opportunity for someone else."

They hung on without him on Friday night at the Gabba, Brisbane's 26-point lead in the third term whittled down as the Magpies kicked the last three goals.

The Magpies edged the Lions in inside 50s (41-33) and contested possessions (136-114), with the host's five-goal burst in the second term proving the difference.

Collingwood's Tom Phillips (hamstring) joined the casualty list that also included Lions' second-gamer Tom Fullarton (quad).

"We were down to two on the bench pretty early in the third quarter and two tall men ... Collingwood loaded up their forward line and I thought 'this is going to be interesting'," Fagan said.

"I just thought our boys found a way to will themselves over the line."

Jarrod Berry and Jarryd Lyons made the early running for Brisbane, who overcame some first-quarter kicking yips to drill four-straight majors among a five-goal second term to set up the win.

A scuffle broke out when Brayden Maynard knocked down Mitch Robinson, who had purposely tangled with the fallen John Noble after McLuggage's goal.

Brody Mihocek goaled early in a sharp first quarter for the Magpies, but was the poster boy for their later struggles when he dropped an easy mark alone in the goal square to start the final term.

Jamie Elliot chimed in though as Collingwood pressed, Mason Cox soccering through another to make it an eight-point game with a minute to go.

Brisbane hung on for their third-straight single-figure victory though, the Magpies now into a 10-day break before their next game.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley was as frustrated as his players post-game.

"We weren't as clean around the ball, coughed up some scoring opportunities in the second quarter ... and that's the game," he said.

"They looked cleaner and got out of pressure situations better, even though our pressure was statistically better than theirs."

Jack Crisp had 31 disposals for the Magpies, while Pendlebury collected 29 plus seven tackles, eight clearances and seven inside 50s.

Lyons and Lachie Neale both had 27 touches, with 10 clearances between them, while Keidean Coleman was composed with 12 touches on debut and Oscar McInerney held his own against Brodie Grundy in the ruck.