Richmond duo banned for 10 AFL games

By AAP Newswire

Richmond's Sydney Stack - AAP

Richmond's Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones have been banned for 10 AFL games and sent home after being involved in a fight outside a Gold Coast strip club.

The pair were arrested after the altercation about 3.30am on Friday when out, in breach of the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers were been fined $100,000 with AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon saying there is no excuse for the pair ignoring the rules and "putting the safety of everyone at risk".

"It is a privilege to be able to continue our competition, and with that privilege comes responsibility," Dillon said.

"The actions of the players are not only irresponsible but disrespectful to the competition and everyone associated with it.

"There is simply no excuse for this breach. The two players knew the rules and chose to ignore them."

The protocol breaches included Stack and Coleman-Jones travelling in an Uber, visiting a non-approved venue and becoming involved in an incident that involved Queensland Police.

Stack was detained by police and released a short time after.

In a statement, police said Stack and Coleman-Jones had sustained facial injuries during the incident.

A police investigation is ongoing.

The serious breaches come just two days after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk delighted in a joint announcement with the AFL that the 2020 grand final would be held at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Palaszczuk on Friday said Queensland "won't tolerate" players breaking COVID-19 protocols and urged the AFL to send them home.

Richmond's financial penalty includes the maximum $75,000 for this latest breach and $25,000 that was suspended from a previous breach by Brooke Cotchin, the wife of club captain Trent Cotchin.

Under AFL rules, a third breach by a member of Richmond's travel bubble could see them lose premiership points or draft picks.

The 10-match suspensions mean Stack and Coleman Jones will not play again until 2021, while their teammates chase the Tigers' third premiership in four seasons.

Richmond have a bye in round 16, with the suspensions to begin in round 17 when the Tigers take on fellow flag contenders Geelong.

