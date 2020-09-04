AAP AFL

Eagles weigh up Nic Nat’s AFL workload

By AAP Newswire

Nic Naitanui is one of a handful of players West Coast will consider resting for the crunch AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The Eagles are in the midst of a tough schedule as they chase a top-four spot, with five games in 19 days.

They have lost captain Luke Shuey to twin hamstring strains and Elliot Yeo is still sidelined by a groin injury, while Jeremy McGovern (ankle) is in doubt for Sunday's match at Metricon Stadium.

But leading goal kicker Josh Kennedy is set to return after missing Tuesday's win over Essendon because of a head knock against Richmond five days earlier.

Naitanui, who managed just five appearances late last season on return from a serious knee injury, is on track to play more games this year than any other since 2015.

But the 30-year-old had long stints on the bench against the Bombers and may need to be freshened up for West Coast's premiership tilt.

"He's one of probably four or five that we've just got to look and see how they pull up tomorrow," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

"Realistically we thought we took a bit of a risk to play him against Richmond (in round 14) on a four-day break after travel and he pulled up really well.

"He pulled up really well after Essendon, as well.

"His body's in good condition at the moment, so we'll just see how he pulls up and give him every chance to play.

"Also, we'll try and get in front of some of these things as well and not wait to get an injury."

If Naitanui is rested on Sunday, it could leave back-up Tom Hickey and part-timer Oscar Allen to take on Bulldogs ruckman Tim English, with inexperienced Bailey Williams another option.

Simpson conceded he needed to "own" the decision to bring Shuey back onto the field in the Essendon game after the skipper had suffered a minor hamstring strain.

Shuey, who has a history of hamstring injuries, then strained the same muscle on his other leg and will not play again before the finals.

"In hindsight, we shouldn't have played him," Simpson said.

"We should've backed in who we had and unfortunately now we're dealing with two little hamstrings rather than one.

"He'll miss the same amount of time, so that's not the issue, but it's just the fact that there's another injury."

