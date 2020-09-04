Magpies out to continue AFL hold on Lions

Collingwood have remained a step ahead of Brisbane during the Lions' rise to AFL title contenders and coach Nathan Buckley is confident that can continue on Friday night.

The Magpies sit sixth and are warming to the task, their second-half surge to beat Carlton on Sunday among their best football of the season.

Not since 2014 have the Lions beaten Collingwood, with a 62-point drubbing last year a rare low point in an otherwise dominant regular season for Brisbane.

The Lions are coming off a 12-day break between games, one coach Chris Fagan said had been appreciated by a side that won its past two games by a combined three points.

But Buckley is spinning the benefits of a shorter turnaround, confident but respectful of the danger posed.

"What they've been able to build in the last couple of years has been really impressive," he said.

"They've got a really energetic, dynamic style of football that brings strengths of their individuals into play.

"We know we'll have our work cut out (but) internally we're really confident about how we're tracking and we're really looking forward to the challenge on Friday.

"I think the advantage is with us. We're hardened and we haven't had that many short breaks."

Errant goal kicking has denied the Lions a number of big wins this season but the coach has otherwise been happy.

"Both teams (Brisbane and Collingwood) are going pretty well; we had a quieter game against North Melbourne but either side of that we've had good wins against the Bulldogs and St Kilda, both in great form," Fagan said.

"The ability to freshen up can't be understated this time of the year.

"I'm noticing the energy; they're really up and about.

"We've had some really strong performances, we've got four games to go and the margin doesn't matter - trying to play well and get victories does."

With Lincoln McCarthy suspended, academy product Keidean Coleman will become the sixth Lions debutant this season.

Veteran defender Daniel Rich (hamstring) is also back for Brisbane while Collingwood will debut Max Lynch and welcome back Levi Greenwood.