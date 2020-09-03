AAP AFL

Giants edge past Blues, into AFL top eight

By AAP Newswire

A fourth-quarter burst has catapulted Greater Western Sydney into the AFL top eight for the first time since round 11 after their nine-point win over Carlton at Metricon Stadium.

The Giants, wasteful for most of the match, found their shooting boots in the final term to overhaul a 15-point three-quarter deficit and secure a vital 6.12 (48) to 5.9 (39) victory over the Blues.

Young gun Jake Riccardi sparked the final term surge with two goals as the Giants made the most of Melbourne's slip-up against Sydney in Cairns to leapfrog the Demons into eighth place after 14 games.

After Riccardi started the quarter with back-to-back goals, further majors to Harry Perryman and Ian Hill secured the win for GWS.

The defeat essentially ends any hope the Blues had of making the finals, sitting eight points behind the Giants with three matches to play and with an inferior percentage.

The Blues had looked likely winners after a scrappy first three quarters, with a four-goal first term enough for them to hold a lead at every change.

The Giants were their own worst enemy kicking just one goal in the first half and having the unenviable score of 2.11 at three-quarter time.

Carlton dominated the third term, earning 17 inside 50s but they could only register one goal from Marc Murphy.

That inability to kick away from the Giants proved costly as last year's grand finalists ran over the top of the Blues in the final term to mark veteran ruckman Shane Mumford's 200th AFL appearance with a win.

Nick Haynes was the Giants' best with 21 disposals, eight marks and five score involvements.

Sam Walsh had a game-high 23 disposals for the Blues, who are back at Metricon on Tuesday to play the Swans.

The Giants are also in action on Tuesday and will be keen to cement their top eight spot when they travel to South Australia to face last-placed Adelaide.

