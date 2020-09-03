AAP AFL

Swans upset flat Demons in AFL clash

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans' Justin McInerney - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney have inflicted a costly defeat on Melbourne, with the Swans upsetting the AFL finals aspirants by 21 points in Cairns.

The Demons failed to consolidate their spot in the top-eight as they dropped their seventh game of the season as the Swans cruised to a 10.7 (67) to 6.10 (46) victory at Cazaly Stadium.

After a last-start confidence-boosting three-point victory over finals contenders St Kilda, Melbourne put together a dismal second quarter on Thursday to trail by 28 points at halftime.

The injury-hit Swans did as they pleased through the middle, with co-captains Luke Parker and Josh Kennedy at their dominant best, as the Demons' pressure was near non-existent.

Swans youngster Justin McInerney broke through for his first career goal, and quickly added a second just before the main break to stun Simon Goodwin's team.

Melbourne lifted their intensity in the second half.

However, the Swans' defensive game stood up as the Demons kicked the solitary goal of the third term.

Parker's second major three minutes into the last quarter lifted the Swans back out to a 28-point lead before Melbourne began to look threatening.

Ed Langdon had a chance to cut the deficit to nine points with six minutes remaining but the Demons midfielder hooked his set-shot from 25 metres out.

Sydney then immediately switched it down the other end of the ground as small forward Lewis Taylor iced the Swans' fifth win of 2020.

After starting the match in a golden position to move towards securing only their second finals appearance in 14 seasons, the Demons could find themselves outside the top eight by the end of the round.

Swans defender Callum Mills was a late out due to a calf strain and was replaced by key forward Hayden McLean.

That change allowed Sydney coach John Longmire to switch big man Tom McCartin into defence and McLean to play as a deep forward.

Veteran Demons midfielder Nathan Jones ended the match on the bench with a leg injury.

Latest articles

Golf

Leishman, Smith in PGA Tour’s finale

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are the only Australians in the field at the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup series finale.

AAP Newswire
Golf

WGC-HSBC Champions cancelled due to COVID

The rich WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Luck, Jones added to US Open golf field

There will be six Australians competing at this year’s US Open - the second major for 2020 - with Curtis Luck and Matt Jones the latest inclusions in the field.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawthorn’s Patton injured again in AFL

Hawthorn’s luckless recruit Jon Patten has suffered another injury, this time during Thursday’s AFL match against Essendon.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Frustrated Hogan to move forward again

Fremantle have ended their experiment of playing Jesse Hogan in defence, with the former Demons star to play as a forward when he earns AFL selection again.

AAP Newswire