AAP AFL

Swans’ Mills out of AFL game in Cairns

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans' Callum Mills - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney have made a late change for their AFL game against Melbourne at Cairns' Cazaly Stadium with defender Callum Mills out due to a calf strain.

Big man Hayden McLean will replace Mills and will line up for his first game since the Swans' round six loss to Richmond.

Swans football manager Charlie Gardiner said Mills' injury is only minor and he could still play in Tuesday night's game against Carlton.

The 16th-placed Swans have lost their past two outings after a surprise 41-point derby victory over Greater Western Sydney.

The Demons have a golden opportunity to consolidate their spot in the top-eight if they can take care of John Longmire's men.

Latest articles

National

Released terrorists to face further checks

Attorney-General Christian Porter has introduced to parliament new laws which would enable a wider range of conditions to be put on terrorists post-jail.

AAP Newswire
National

Northern Territory axes Qld COVID-19 alert

The Northern Territory has removed Greater Brisbane and the Gold Coast from the Top End’s “areas of elevated COVID-19” list.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld’s demands a ‘tall order’: NSW premier

NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border-related demands of her Queensland counterpart are excessive.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawthorn’s Patton injured again in AFL

Hawthorn’s luckless recruit Jon Patten has suffered another injury, this time during Thursday’s AFL match against Essendon.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Frustrated Hogan to move forward again

Fremantle have ended their experiment of playing Jesse Hogan in defence, with the former Demons star to play as a forward when he earns AFL selection again.

AAP Newswire