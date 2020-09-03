AAP AFL

Low-key Lions learn from Pies Easter loss

By AAP Newswire

Keidean Coleman - AAP

1 of 1

Caught up in the prime-time hype before a heavy Easter Thursday loss to Collingwood last season, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is playing it cool ahead of a Gabba rematch on Friday.

A 62-point hiding from the Magpies at a sold-out Gabba was a rare sore point in the Lions' breakout 2019 season.

Sitting third with four rounds to play, Fagan's side will get another chance against an in-form Collingwood (sixth) that ran away from Carlton on Sunday.

Hot on the heels of the Gabba's grand-final venue confirmation, the anticipated clash shapes as the perfect stage to learn from last year's disappointment.

"We have to take it in our stride ... last year we got the opportunity to play Collingwood here on a Thursday night and I thought we were a little bit overawed," Fagan said.

"I thought we carried on as a club a little too much, it's been pretty low key this week.

"We just want to put a performance on the board, that's all we care about."

The coach said his side had responded well to their 12-day break, which came after narrow wins against North Melbourne and St Kilda muddied by errant goal kicking.

With Lincoln McCarthy suspended, Academy product Keidean Coleman will become the sixth Lions debutant this season.

The 20-year-old should also be joined by veteran defender Daniel Rich (hamstring) as they look to snap a six-year losing drought against the Magpies.

"We don't muck around, we'll bring him in (for a big game)," Fagan said of Coleman.

"He's a really clever half forward, beautiful skills, great balance, good tackler.

"He moved from Darwin with his mother ... for a crack and 10 years later he gets his debut ... they'll (his family) all have a big smiles on their faces."

Latest articles

News

South Gippsland Dairy Expo heads online

This year’s South Gippsland Dairy Expo is heading online, with more than 100 exhibitors presenting their products and services. Hosted by the Strzelecki Lions Club, this year will celebrate 21 years of providing the local dairying community with an...

Dairy News Australia
News

Calls for NSW-Queensland fresh milk association

Calls for a new not-for-profit New South Wales-Queensland fresh milk association have been ignited by advocacy group Dairy Connect. The organisation has floated the concept which would represent the entire value-chain including producers...

Dairy News Australia
News

Bega’s profits increase by nearly 400 per cent from previous 12 months

Revenue has increased by five per cent and profits have improved by $16.9 million in Bega’s 2019/20 financial results, despite the dairy industry suffering through drought, bushfires and now the impacts of the coronavirus. Revenue in 2018/19 was...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawthorn’s Patton injured again in AFL

Hawthorn’s luckless recruit Jon Patten has suffered another injury, this time during Thursday’s AFL match against Essendon.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Frustrated Hogan to move forward again

Fremantle have ended their experiment of playing Jesse Hogan in defence, with the former Demons star to play as a forward when he earns AFL selection again.

AAP Newswire