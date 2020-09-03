Low-key Lions learn from Easter AFL loss

Caught up in the prime-time hype before a heavy Easter Thursday loss to Collingwood last season, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is playing it cool before a Gabba rematch on Friday.

A 62-point hiding from the Magpies at a sold-out Gabba was a rare sore point in the Lions' breakout 2019 season.

Sitting fourth with four rounds to play this year, Fagan's side will get another chance atCollingwood (sixth) - who are coming a win over Carlton on Sunday.

Hot on the heels of the Gabba's grand final venue confirmation, the anticipated clash shapes as the perfect stage to learn from last year's disappointment.

"We have to take it in our stride ... last year we got the opportunity to play Collingwood here on a Thursday night and I thought we were a little bit overawed," Fagan said.

"I thought we carried on as a club a little too much, it's been pretty low key this week.

"We just want to put a performance on the board, that's all we care about."

Fagan said the Lions had responded well to their 12-day break, which came after narrow wins against North Melbourne and St Kilda muddied by errant goal kicking.

With Lincoln McCarthy suspended, academy product Keidean Coleman will become the sixth Lions debutant this season.

The 20-year-old will be joined by veteran defender Daniel Rich (hamstring) as Brisbane look to snap a six-year losing drought against the Magpies.

"We don't muck around, we'll bring him in (for a big game)," Fagan said of Coleman.

"He's a really clever half-forward; beautiful skills, great balance, good tackler.

"He moved from Darwin with his mother ... for a crack and 10 years later he gets his debut ... they'll (his family) all have big smiles on their faces."

Collingwood have handed an AFL debut to Max Lynch, while Levi Greenwood has been recalled.

The Magpies dropped big man Darcy Cameron and lost Chris Mayne (cheekbone surgery).

While Fagan said his men have relished their time off, Magpies coach Nathan Buckley is spinning their five-day break between games as a positive.

"I think the advantage is with us; we're hardened and we haven't had that many short breaks," he said.

"Our boys are up and about. The proof will be seen at the end of the game itself.

"We'll be more than ready, we're cherry ripe ready to go."