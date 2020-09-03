Fagan narrows Lions’ AFL focus

AAP AFL

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says the prospect of playing in an AFL grand final on home soil adds "a little bit more spice" to his side's premiership hunt.

But the Lions won't be using the historic venue switch - from the MCG to the Gabba - as additional motivation as they strive to reach their first season decider since 2004.

"It won't be something that we openly talk about," Fagan told reporters on Thursday.

"It's more our story, where we're headed and what we're trying to do that hopefully will bring out the best performance in us."

Fagan declared Wednesday's announcement the Gabba will host the first AFL grand final outside Victoria a just reward for Queensland's assistance in keeping the competition alive this year.

The 59-year-old understands rising expectations around the fourth-placed Lions' flag hunt on the back of the venue decision.

But he is quick to add the Sunshine State opening its arms as a base for temporary hubs during the coronavirus-affected season has diminished the Lions' home ground advantage.

"You must remember that those teams (from other states) have been up here for a long time now," Fagan said.

"They play a lot of footy at the Gabba and they're used to the climate, so a lot of those advantages that we've traditionally had, I think, have somewhat disappeared."

The Queensland state government plans to hold a 'football festival' in the build-up to the grand final and Fagan hopes Brisbane can replicate the traditional grand-final parade.

He also gave support to a Melbourne-style grand final public holiday on the Friday before the October 24 showpiece.

The AFL is hopeful a crowd of about 30,000 will be allowed to attend, but is yet to receive a guarantee from Queensland government and health authorities.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said most tickets would go to members of competing clubs and the general public.

"I think 31,000 are able to go and high-20s will go to non-corporates," McLachlan told SEN radio.

"We'll prioritise members first and hopefully then there's a public sale after that.

"There's a couple of scenarios where it's all taken up by members, but certainly we'll be prioritising members and the public."

