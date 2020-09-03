Tigers the AFL hub masters in Queensland

A Queensland AFL grand final in 2020 should hold no concern for reigning premiers Richmond, who are red-hot in the Sunshine State.

The Tigers' 27-point win over Fremantle on Wednesday at Metricon Stadium extends a winning run in Queensland stretching back to round one, 2014.

Since that season-opening loss to Gold Coast, the Tigers have won 14 straight in Queensland, including a perfect seven-from-seven during the COVID-19 affected season.

With this year's decider now confirmed to be played at the Gabba on October 24, Tigers coach Damien Hardwick knows his team has found a home away from home in the state.

"We love playing up here. We love being up here. It's a real positive for us," Hardwick said.

"Our guys have really embraced it.

"We've got two fantastic stadiums. Metricon and the Gabba have just been brilliant. Like I know people sit there and look at the grass but the reality is these stadiums are in absolutely incredible nick."

The Tigers have a nine-day break before they face Geelong in a huge match at Metricon Stadium on September 11.

Hardwick is hopeful Kane Lambert (hip) and Dylan Grimes (hamstring) will both be fit to face the Cats, who are also firmly in the hunt for a top four spot.

Chris Scott's team have won five straight and are also unbeaten in Queensland in 2020, with four wins from four matches in the state.

After battling past a resolute Dockers in a performance that Hardwick himself admitted was below standard, the two-time premiership-winning coach knows their next game will be a pre-finals test.

"They're a terrific side, there's no doubt about it," Hardwick said.

"The form side of the competition, haven't lost for a long period of time.

"They're well coached, well drilled and they operate incredibly efficiently so we're going to have our work cut out no doubt."