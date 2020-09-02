Demons’ belief growing for AFL finals spot

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

Belief is building at Melbourne, but the Demons' growing optimism will count for little if they can't defeat lowly Sydney in Thursday's AFL clash.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin admits his team's confidence took a battering after crashing from a breakthrough preliminary final appearance in 2018 to a disastrous four-win 2019.

But after four victories from their past five games, the Demons have a golden opportunity to secure a finals spot for only the second time in 14 seasons.

Melbourne will start warm favourites in three of their last four home-and-away encounters, starting against the Swans at Cairns' Cazaly Stadium.

"On the back of 2019, there's no question belief was going to be really important for us," Goodwin told reporters.

"That got enhanced by a really challenging start to the season for a variety of reasons.

"You can see from last weekend's game (against St Kilda) it was really important to beat a team entrenched in the top-eight and I think the players have belief in the way we're playing.

"I think we're in a position now as a club where we get to control out destiny in how we perform."

The Swans might be sitting in 16th on the ladder with numerous key players out of a developing team, but still gave ladder-leaders Port Adelaide a scare last Saturday.

A rare experienced face in Sydney's forward line, Sam Reid, will play his 150th game.

Vital Demons defender Michael Hibberd has been ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered in the three-point win against the Saints in Alice Springs, but Goodwin says the former Essendon player will miss just one match.

