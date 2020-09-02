AAP AFL

Irishman Pearce Hanley retires from AFL

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast AFL veteran Pearce Hanley has retired. - AAP

Gold Coast's Irish veteran Pearce Hanley has announced his immediate retirement after 169 AFL games.

The defender was recruited by Brisbane and debuted as a 19-year-old in 2008, playing 129 games before a trade down the highway led to four more seasons with the Suns

Hanley had struggled with injuries, the former vice-captain in and out of the Suns' top side this season in a sign of club's rise under new coach Stuart Dew.

The 31-year-old told teammates on Wednesday of his decision.

"I haven't had any regrets ... it's obviously a big decision but I'm ready for it," he said.

"I'm excited for the next phase in my life and sinking my teeth into that."

Suns football boss Jon Haines lauded the impact Hanley had on mentoring their young squad.

"With an emerging group, the need to have experienced players who can help drive and lead our playing group has been critical to the club's development," he said.

