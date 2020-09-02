Dixon inks new AFL deal with Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide's key forward Charlie Dixon has signed a three-year contract extension with his AFL club.

Dixon was to fall off-contract at season's end and had been rumoured to be a target of rival clubs.

But the 29-year-old has opted to remain at Port.

"We have got a great group of young players coming through and I love being here and playing with them," Dixon said.

Dixon is enjoying his best year at Port since joining the club from Gold Coast at the end of the 2015 season.

In 13 games this year, he has booted 27 goals - the third most in the competition.

Port's football manager Chris Davies said despite speculation, he was always confident Dixon would re-sign.

"It's pleasing but not surprising that Charlie has chosen to recommit his future to the club," Davies said.

"Charlie has made Port Adelaide his home. He's clearly a favourite of our members and supporters and our players walk taller with him around.

"He's been in dominant form this season and he's an important part of our team."